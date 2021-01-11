India cricket captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma announce arrival of baby girl

Sports

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, announced on Monday the arrival of their first child.

“We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon,” Kohli said in a statement on Twitter. “We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes.

“Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time.”

Regarded as one of the best batsmen of all time in one-day cricket, Kohli has amassed more than 12,000 ODI (one-day international) runs for India.

He had been touring with the Indian cricket team in Australia, but was given permission by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to return home after the first test on December 19 to be with his wife.

In a tweet on Sunday, Kohli called for allegations of racist abuse made towards India’s players from the stands at the Sydney Cricket Ground to be “looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness.”

The Indian team lodged an official complaint after bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj complained of hearing racist slurs while fielding near the boundary rope on Saturday, the third day of the Test, Reuters reported.