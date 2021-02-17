Erling Haaland nets wonderful brace as Borussia Dortmund beats Sevilla in the Champions League

Sports

A day after Kylian Mbappe lit up the Champions League with an impressive hat trick against Barcelona, Erling Braut Haaland netted a wonderful brace as the game’s new stars continue to take center stage.

The 20-year-old was in devastating form as Borussia Dortmund came from behind to take control of its Champions League round of 16 tie against Sevilla on Wednesday.

His two goals inspired the German side to a 3-2 away win, earning a slight advantage ahead of the return leg on March 9.

Sevilla had started the match on the front foot when Suso’s deflected shot gave the hosts an early lead in the seventh minute but going behind seemed to ignite a fire in Haaland.

He was the provider for the equalizer, powering past several defenders to tee up Mahmoud Dahoud for a wonderfully crafted finish, but the striker quickly got on the score sheet himself.

His first goal came from yet another powerful run which seemed to scare the Sevilla defenders into retreat. A quick one-two with the impressive Jadon Sancho saw Haaland slide in to hand Dortmund the lead in the 27th minute.

He then added his second moments before halftime after Marco Reus pounced on a sloppy mistake in midfield to put Haaland through on goal. Unsurprisingly, the in-form forward coolly stroked past the onrushing keeper. In truth, it was never in doubt.

Haaland has now scored 10 Champions League goals in just seven appearances for Dortmund, the quickest a player has ever reached the total for a team in the tournament’s illustrious history.

The night was almost perfect for Dortmund until it conceded a late goal, as Luuk de Jong steered home a cross in the 84th minute.

READ: Haaland — The making of football’s ‘humble’ superstar

Juventus trail

Elsewhere, Porto beat Juventus 2-1 in the first leg of its Champions League last 16 tie.

Mehdi Taremi gave the hosts the perfect start in a little over a minute after he capitalized on a major blunder in the Juventus defense.

Rodrigo Bentancur’s pass back to goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was woefully under-hit, allowing Taremi time to bundle the ball into the net.

Moussa Marega then doubled Porto’s lead just 19 seconds into the second half before Federico Chiesa gave Juve some hope for the return leg after heading home in the 82nd minute.