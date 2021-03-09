El Paso’s Aaron Jones to become NFL free agent as Green Bay doesn’t franchise tag him

Sports

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- El Paso native and former UTEP standout Aaron Jones will be an NFL free agent.

The Green Bay Packers didn't use their franchise tag on the star running back before Tuesday's deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted.

The decision doesn't necessarily mean his days in Green Bay are over, as Schefter said Green Bay is going to try to resign Jones before he hits the free agent market next week.

Jones was named to his first Pro Bowl squad this past season and led the league in rushing touchdowns the prior year.