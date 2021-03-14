El Paso’s Aaron Jones to get paid $48M in new 4-year deal to stay with Packers
GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- El Paso native and former UTEP standout Aaron Jones has reached an agreement to stay with the Green Bay Packers, ESPN reported Sunday.
According to ESPN, it's a four-year deal worth $48 million, including a $13 million signing bonus.
Jones, the team's star running back, was set to hit the free agency open market this coming Wednesday.
The NFL deadline for applying franchise tags -- tying a player to the team -- was March 9, and the Packers did not retain the team's rights to Jones through the tag system.
The 26-year-old Jones is coming off a Pro Bowl season and the second season in a row of over 1,000 rushing yards.
Aaron Jones has reached agreement with the Packers on a 4-year deal worth $48 million, including a $13 million signing bonus, @DrewJRosenhaus tells ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2021
Let’s run it back🧀 #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/wW20Xti3QR— Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) March 14, 2021
