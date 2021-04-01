Mets-Nationals opener is postponed because of coronavirus concerns

Sports

WASHINGTON, DC — The New York Mets season opener at Washington has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

The Nationals issued a statement saying “ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization” was the reason for scrapping Thursday night’s game at Nationals Park. The game has not yet been rescheduled.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Wednesday that one of the team’s players had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, before the team left spring training camp.

Rizzo said four other players and one staff member were following quarantine protocols after contact tracing determined they were in close contact with the person who tested positive.

Rizzo did not identify any of those involved.