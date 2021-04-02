Friday Scoreboard: Soccer state playoffs (regional quarterfinals)
EL PASO, Texas - On Friday, three El Paso area teams punched their ticket to the sweet 16 of the state soccer playoffs.
On the boys side, Eastlake and Del Valle are moving on, while on the girls side San Elizario will be advancing to the regional semifinals.
Here are the scores from Friday:
Class 6A Boys
Byron Nelson 2 Eastlake 6 Final
Class 5A Boys
Lubbock Monterey 1 Del Valle 2 Final
Bowie 3 Palo Duro 4 Final
Class 4A Boys
San Elizario 3 (4) Stephenville 3 (5) Final Penalty Kicks
Class 4A Girls
Pampa 0 San Elizario 3 Final
