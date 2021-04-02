Skip to Content
Friday Scoreboard: Soccer state playoffs (regional quarterfinals)

eastlake wins soccer pic
Eastlake advances to sweet 16 of Class 6A soccer playoffs

EL PASO, Texas - On Friday, three El Paso area teams punched their ticket to the sweet 16 of the state soccer playoffs.

On the boys side, Eastlake and Del Valle are moving on, while on the girls side San Elizario will be advancing to the regional semifinals.

Here are the scores from Friday:

Class 6A Boys

Byron Nelson 2 Eastlake 6 Final

Class 5A Boys

Lubbock Monterey 1 Del Valle 2 Final

Bowie 3 Palo Duro 4 Final

Class 4A Boys

San Elizario 3 (4) Stephenville 3 (5) Final Penalty Kicks

Class 4A Girls

Pampa 0 San Elizario 3 Final

