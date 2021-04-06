Skip to Content
Tuesday Scoreboard: Del Valle & Eastlake advance to elite 8 of state soccer playoffs

Eastlake advances to elite 8 of Class 6A soccer playoffs

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso entered the day with two teams left in the high school soccer playoffs.

By the end of Tuesday night, those two teams remained, still in the hunt for a state championship.

Eastlake and Del Valle both won their regional semi-final matches on Tuesday and will now advance to the regional finals.

One more win in the playoffs, and the Falcons and Conquistadores will punch their ticket to the final four of the state playoffs.

In Class 6A it was the Eastlake Falcons defeating Dallas Jesuit by a final score of 4-1.

After taking a 1-0 lead into the half, the Falcons would pile on 3 more goals in the second half.

Eastlake will next face Allen High School in the regional final.

In Class 5A Del Valle took care of business against Grapevine High School, 4-1.

The Conquistadores will next take on Colleyville in the regional final Friday at 11 a.m. in Midland, TX.

