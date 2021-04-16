Watch LIVE: Funeral services with military honors for father of El Paso NFL star Aaron Jones

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- Funeral services were being held Friday afternoon for Alvin Jones Sr., the father of Green Bay Packers star running back Aaron Jones.

Alvin Jones Sr. died last week at the age of 57 from complications due to Covid-19.

Aaron Jones, who played high school and college football in his native El Paso before turning pro, said his "heart (was) torn into a million pieces" with the loss of his father who he has credited with playing a major role in his success.

Friday's services included military honors as Alvin Jones Sr. was a retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major with nearly 30 years of service.

Services were taking place at Crestview Funeral Home at 1462 N. Zaragoza Road in El Paso.