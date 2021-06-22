High school baseball playoffs begin in New Mexico

Sports

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Even though high school graduations have already taken place in the state of New Mexico, baseball playoffs are still in full swing.

Tuesday, two teams from the Borderland took the field for their respective quarterfinal games.

In Class 4A, Santa Teresa saw their season come to an end after falling to Artesia by a final score of 5-2.

And in Class 5A, Oñate pulled off the upset defeating the #1 seed, Rio Rancho, by a final score of 1-0.

Oñate will next face La Cueva in the final four of the 5A baseball playoffs.