EP Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020: Tony Grijalva

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - Tony Grijalva isn't much for accolades, but his coaching career is definitely worthy of recognition.

The former Franklin High School head football coach was one of the school's winningest coaches.

Wednesday, Grijalva will be inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020.

Due to Covid-19, the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame was unable to host an induction ceremony for the Class of 2020.

Grijalva was head coach for the Franklin Cougars from 2000 to 2007.

He started at Franklin back in 1993, the year the school opened, as an assistant coach under Milton Henry.

Henry just so happens to be a fellow inductee in the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

"I feel very fortunate that I was picked to follow Coach Henry and continue that path to success," Grijalva said.

That path to success for Grijalva and his Cougars would lead to 5 district titles, 4 bi-district championships and one magical playoff run in 2005.

That year the Cougars would make it all the way to the elite 8 of the 5A state playoffs.

"It really was something else. It was culmination of a lot of hard work," Grijalva said.

Grijalva's overall record as Franklin's head coach was 61-19, but it was never about the wins and losses for Grijalva.

"It's more than football," Grijalva said. "I'm more proud of the players that played for me that went on to accomplish better things after high school."

Grijalva had been nominated for the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame in the past, but he never got in.

The year 2020 proved to be the charm, and now Grijalva will take his place among the very best in the Sun City.

"I wasn't getting my hopes up really high," Grijalva said. "So when the call came it was a different feeling. It's an honor, it truly is."