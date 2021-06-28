NCAA panel says to let college players make money off their fame

Sports

NEW YORK, NY -- A powerful NCAA panel on Monday recommended that college athletes be allowed to benefit financially from the use of their name, image and likeness, the New York Times and the Washington Post reported.

The NCAA’s Division I Council, which is comprised of 22 athletic directors as well as conference commissioners and other administrators, said that the organization should cease its long-held amateur rules that prohibited college athletes from making money off their talents and fame.

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors will review that recommendation and consider adopting it during a meeting slated for Wednesday.