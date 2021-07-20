Milwaukee Bucks win 1st NBA championship in 50 years on ABC-7

Sports

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA championship in 50 years, downing the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Tuesday night’s Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Milwaukee, as seen on ABC-7, to win the series 4-2.

Star Giannis Antetokounmpo capped one of the greatest NBA Finals ever and led the Bucks with 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots. Khris Middleton chipped in 17 points and Bobby Portis had 16. Phoenix’s Chris Paul led the Suns with 26 points.

It was the third game this series with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds for Antetokounmpo, a dominant performance that in just his first appearance takes its place among some of the game’s greats. He shot 16 for 25 from the field and made 17-of-19 free throws.

Antetokounmpo was also the first player to have at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a Finals’ game since blocks were first recorded in 1974, the NBA tweeted. He became the seventh player to have at least 50 points in the championship round.

In 1971 the Bucks won the title in their third season behind the standout play of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then Lew Alcindor) and Oscar Robertson. They beat the Baltimore Bullets in the final four games to none, winning the final game on the road.