NMSU football media day; Aggies ready for the start of training camp

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The NMSU Aggies are getting ready to hit the field for the official start of their 2021 campaign.

The Aggies will start training camp Friday, but on Thursday the team hosted a media day.

NMSU is glad to be back to some sort of normalcy after not being able to have a season in 2020 due to Covid-19.

The Aggies had a shortened Spring season back in March, but that doesn't compare to what awaits them this season.

NMSU will play a full 12 game schedule that begins at home August 28 when the Aggies host UTEP in the Battle of I-10.

Thursday, members of the media got to meet some of the new players to make up NMSU's roster.

The Aggies are stacked on the offensive side of the ball with some talent from power five conferences.

Offensive lineman, Eli Johnson is a graduate transfer from Ole Miss, he started all games in 2019 for the Rebels before making his way to Las Cruces in 2020.

Johnson has taken a liking to the City of the Crosses.

"The people are awesome," Johnson said. "Everybody is really friendly, family oriented, so I've thoroughly enjoyed my time here in Las Cruces."

Then there's running back, O'maury Samuels, a redshirt junior who transferred from Michigan.

Samuels hasn't played a game in quite some time since leaving the Wolverines in 2018.

He transferred to NMSU in 2019, but couldn't play due to NCAA transfer rules, and he didn't see any action in 2020 because NMSU's season was postponed.

Samuels, who is is from Los Lunas, NM is glad to be back in his home state, and he's expecting to turn some heads when he takes the field in 2021.

"It's been about three years since I played," Samuels said. I'm just excited to be back on the field with the guys and get this thing rolling. I'm just glad that I'm able to represent this state and New Mexico State football. I'm just excited, I've been waiting a longtime and it's an honor, I'm glad to be here."

For NMSU head coach Doug Martin, he's looking forward to the start of his 9th season at the helm of the Aggies.

Martin is also thankful for the players and coaches who stuck around following the canceled season in 2020.

"I really have an appreciation for what our players have been through," Martin said. "This group of young men that chose to stay here and weather that storm, I appreciate them because they could have left and gone to other places to play, but they have a lot of integrity and a lot of class."