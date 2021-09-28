NMSU releases complete 2021-2022 men’s basketball schedule

Sports

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Six weeks before it is scheduled to hit the court for its first clash of the season, the NM State men's basketball team has released the schedule for its 115th season of competition.

Fifth-year NM State head men's basketball coach Chris Jans announced the Aggies' complete 2021-22 schedule Tuesday afternoon.

The Aggies' slate features 15 home games - something Aggie faithful have been clamoring for since March 5, 2020 – the last time the crimson & white played at the Pan American Center.



"We are excited to release our basketball schedule for the 2021-22 season," Jans commented. "Being able to host a large number of home games after not being able to play in state last season was a priority for our program.



"There are plenty of opportunities for this year's team to compete at a high level prior to the challenge of entering a "new look" WAC with the league's addition of four teams from the state of Texas," concluded Jans.

NON-CONFERENCE

A total of 13 games featuring 11 adversaries from around the nation will challenge the Aggies during their 2021-22 non-conference slate.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, almost two full years after playing inside the facility, NM State tips off its 2021-22 campaign inside the Pan American Center by taking on Big West foe UC Irvine at 7:00 p.m.

NM State's run of back-to-back home contests to start the season continues Saturday, Nov. 13, when the Aggies tangle with age-old borderland rival UTEP at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting between the Aggies and Miners will be the first in almost two full years.

Following the 219th showdown featuring the I-10 rivals, NM State heads to Myrtle Beach, S.C., where they will play three games in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

The Aggies' first game in the invitational will be against Davidson on Thursday, Nov. 18 with two other clashes to follow on Friday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 21.

The Aggies' final two games in the month of November will take place inside the Pan American Center as the team welcomes New Mexico Highlands (Wed., Nov. 24) and New Mexico (Tuesday, Nov. 30) to the facility.

Following their tilt with the Lobos, NM State embarks on a four-game stretch away from home. That run includes games at UTEP (Fri., Dec. 3) and at New Mexico (Mon. Dec., 6) before the team heads west. NM State's two-game swing along the west coast is comprised of showdowns at Loyola Marymount (Sat., Dec. 11) and at Pac-12 opponent Washington State (Wed., Dec. 15).

From there, the Aggies return home for their final two non-conference tilts of the regular season.

NM State hosts Northern New Mexico (Sat., Dec. 18) and Cal State Fullerton (Tue., Dec. 21) inside the Pan American Center.

THE WAC SCHEDULE

New teams and new road trips make up a portion of the Aggies' 2021-22 WAC slate which begins Thursday, Dec. 30 with a clash at Seattle U. Just a few days later, NM State rings in 2022 by hosting Chicago State on Sat., Jan. 1.

A first-time trip to Beaumont, Texas, to take on Lamar (Thurs., Jan. 6) starts a two-game Texas swing which concludes Sat., Jan. 8 at UTRGV.

The Aggies' six-game stretch against opponents from the Lone Star State continues at home as NM State hosts Tarleton (Thurs., Jan. 13) and Abilene Christian (Sat., Jan. 15).

For their final road trip in the month of January, the Aggies set out on a journey to east Texas for big-time showdowns at Sam Houston State (Thurs., Jan. 20) and at SFA (Sat., Jan. 22).

Six of the Aggies' final 10 WAC games of the season will be played inside the Pan American Center.

That stretch begins Sat., Jan. 29 when the Aggies begin their longest homestand of the season by hosting Grand Canyon. From there, California Baptist (Thurs., Feb. 3) and Seattle U (Sat. Feb. 5) come to town before NM State makes for Utah.

Beginning with WAC clashes at Dixie State (Thurs., Feb. 10) and at Utah Valley (Sat., Feb. 12), four of the Aggies' five games will be away from home.

The lone home game in that span is a first-time visit from Dixie State (Thurs., Feb. 17) before the Aggies journey to Grand Canyon (Sat., Feb. 19) and Chicago State (Sat., Feb. 26).

NM State closes its regular-season WAC schedule within the confines of the Pan American Center when SFA (Wed., March 2) and Utah Valley (Sat., March 5) come to town.

From there, all eyes will be on The Entertainment Capital of the World for the 2022 WAC Men's Basketball Tournament inside Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. (Thursday-Saturday, March 10-12).

Season tickets for the Aggies' 2021-22 slate are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Pan American Center ticket office at 575-646-1420 or by stopping by from 8:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. to purchase tickets in-person Monday-Friday.

Fans wishing to purchase their season tickets online may do so by visiting this link.

For complete coverage of NM State men's basketball as the Aggies prepare to tip off their 2021-22 season in six weeks, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics - and follow the Aggies on Facebook (NM State Men's Basketball), Twitter (@NMStateMBB) and Instagram (@NMStateMBB).