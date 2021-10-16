UTEP tops Louisiana Tech 19-3 to become bowl eligible

EL PASO, Texas — The UTEP Miners on Saturday night got their sixth win of the season to clinch bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014.

UTEP got off to a quick start with two touchdowns on their first two possessions in the first quarter. The Miners added a safety in the second quarter (UTEP has now scored safeties in back-to-back games) and their defense held Louisiana Tech to just a field goal for a 16-3 lead at halftime.

The Miners' defense also added three interceptions, including a pick from Tyson Wilson in the 4th quarter to thwart a potential Bulldogs' scoring drive.

Deion Hankins scored the game's lone touchdowns, with a 16-yard plunge up the middle on the game's opening drive.

After Justin Garrett returned an ensuing Louisiana Tech past midfield, Hankins added another from 4 yards out to put the Miners up 14-0.

The only scoring from either team in the second half came with a UTEP field goal in the third quarter for a 19-3 victory.

The Sun Bowl stadium crowd OF 18,468 by all accounts was the largest of the season for the now 6-1 (3-0 in Conference USA) Miners, off to their best conference start since 2008.

UTEP is off next weekend before a road clash at Florida Atlantic on October 30th, followed by a home game with UT-San Antonio on October November 6th.

UEP and UTSA currently are tied for the Conference USA West lead at 3-0 in the division standings, with the November 6th winner earning the driver's seat to the C-USA Title.