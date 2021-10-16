Skip to Content
UTEP up 16-3 at half in front of big Sun Bowl crowd

EL PASO, Texas — The UTEP Miners were on their way Saturday night to their sixth win of the season to clinch bowl eligibility.

UTEP got off to a quick start with two touchdowns in the first quarter. They added a safety in the second and held Louisiana Tech to just a field goal for a 16-3 lead at halftime.

While an official attendance number had not yet been released, the Sun Bowl stadium crowd by all accounts was the largest of the season for the 5-1 Miners, off to their best start in years.

