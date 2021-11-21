Cowboys offense struggles in 19-9 loss to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — For the Dallas Cowboys offense on Sunday, things went from bad to worse really quick, reports ABC affiliate WFAA.

Dak Prescott and the offense just couldn't get any points on the scoreboard in a 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

And to pour salt on the wound, Dallas also lost receiver CeeDee Lamb to a concussion at the end of the first half. The team was already without Amari Cooper, who is in Covid-19 protocol.

After a commanding win over the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, Prescott finished this game with a dud. He had 216 passing yards and two interceptions.

Without Cooper and Lamb (for the second half), tight end Dalton Schultz led receivers with six catches for 53 yards. Receiver Michael Gallup had five catches for 44 yards.

The running game was also fairly quiet, with Tony Pollard leading with 50 rushing yards.

The Cowboys are now 7-3, as they have a quick turnaround for this Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.