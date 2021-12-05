UTEP to play Fresno State in New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- The UTEP Miners football team is bowl-bound for the first time since 2014 and they will face Mountain West affiliate Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque on Sat., Dec. 18 with kickoff set for noon, according to 600 ESPN El Paso.

The official announcement is expected to come later Sunday morning.

Fresno State (9-3) finished second in the Mountain West, posting significant wins over No. 13 UCLA (40-37), No. 21 San Diego State (30-20), and barely fell against then-No. 11 Oregon (31-24). They won five of their last six games to close out the year, including wins against Wyoming, Nevada, San Diego State, New Mexico and San Jose State. The Bulldogs are also first in the Mountain West for total offense (463.6 yards per game).

The Miners (7-5) started the season 6-1 before losing four of their last five contests in C-USA. Most recently, UTEP is coming off a 42-25 loss to UAB.

Both teams were fellow WAC foes and the Bulldogs own the all-time series, 8-3-1. The last time the two teams played, UTEP won 24-21 in 2004.