El Dorado High School band ready to step in for Washington State at Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas - The Washington State Cougars will be at the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday morning, but their band will not be.

In their stead, the Cougars are calling on some local sound in the form of the El Dorado High School band.

El Dorado will be filling for the Washington State band when the Cougars face off against Central Michigan on Friday, and are going through a crash course in learning the team's fight song on short notice.

On Tuesday, El Dorado Band Director Carl Ortega was asked if he could put together a band for Friday's game, and was unable to practice with his band until Thursday!

“So today’s the first we’ve actually been looking at it," said Ortega on Thursday, of the Cougars' fight song. "Today’s the first day!"

"The kids had their music online yesterday because we barely got it . And we barely got notified so we’re gonna be here quite a while learning it,” added Ortega at Thursday's practice session at El Dorado.

The band is not only preparing to play in front of the fans present at Sun Bowl Stadium, but with the game televised nationally on CBS, it will be the biggest audience the students have played for.

“Since we’re performing in front of people, we have to save ourselves from being embarrassed. We also have to do Washington State justice!” said El Dorado Senior Percussionist Brandon Smithson.

But for the Aztecs band, a night of cramming in practice is all worth it for a chance to play one great show.

"Getting to have that challenge, getting to play again with everyone I'll do whatever," says senior Alanni Laverez (trumpet). "I don't care even if it's the hardest music."

"I know they're going to be able to do it. They have no choice!"

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl kicks off at 10 a.m. MT on Friday.