Changes to high school sports in El Paso due to UIL realignment

EL PASO, Texas - Every two years the University Interscholastic League (UIL) announces its reclassification and realignment for districts in the state of Texas.

The changes will remain in place for the next two years, and once again some El Paso teams will be in for some changes next season.

Multiple El Paso teams are opting up to District 1-5A division one, while others are moving down from Class 5A to Class 4A.

In District 1-6A the biggest change comes from El Dorado High School.

The Aztecs rejoin Class 6A after playing the last four years in Class 5A in district 1-5A division one.

District 1-6A will move forward as a nine team district next season.

There will also no longer be a District 1-5A division 2 that features teams only from the El Paso area.

Teams that made up that district have joined other districts, so no teams from El Paso are included in that district.

That includes teams like Irvin and Bowie who are now in District 1-4A division one.

The realignments are as follows and will remain in effect for the next two seasons:

District 1-6A:

Americas

Coronado

Eastlake

Eastwood

El Dorado

Franklin

Montwood

Pebble Hills

Socorro

District 1-5A Division 1:

Horizon

Bel Air

Del Valle

Hanks

Parkland

Ysleta

District 1-5A Division 2:

Canutillo

El Paso

Andress

Burges

Chapin

Jefferson

District 1-4A Division 1:

Austin

Bowie

Irvin

Riverside

San Elizario

District 1-4A Division 2:

Clint

Mountain View

Fabens

Fort Stockton

Monahans

Pecos