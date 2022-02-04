El Paso-Las Cruces CW to Air UTEP vs. Marshall Men’s Basketball Game

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP vs. Marshall men’s basketball game will be broadcast at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 13, on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW.

The Miners have a five-game win streak, and currently have a 13-8 record (6-3 in Conference USA play).

The early tip-off will allow UTEP fans gathering for Super Bowl parties plenty of time to watch the Miner game first.

Long-time broadcasting tandem Jon Teicher and Steve Yellen will have the call on a TV/radio simulcast with 600AM ESPN El Paso (KROD).

ABC-7 is the official broadcast partner of UTEP Athletics. The El Paso-Las Cruces CW (NVIA) is the sister station of ABC-7 (KVIA), the Borderland’s dominant news leader.

The CW can be seen over the air at Channel 7.2. It is also Channel 13 on Spectrum cable, Channel 388 on Comcast cable, Channel 8 on DirecTV, Channel 17 on Dish Network, and Channel 19 on AT&T U-verse.

In addition to the live broadcast, UTEP is offering a $30 Family Four-Pack for the game. Tickets are available by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or by calling (915) 747-UTEP.

For further information, contact KVIA promotion director Eric Huseby at (915) 496-1755, or eric@kvia.com.