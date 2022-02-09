Community Champions: Cathedral swim team wins second straight TAPPS state title

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Cathedral swim team is once again at the top of the mountain.

Wednesday in San Antonio, TX the Fighting Irish finished in first place at the TAPPS Division I state meet.

It was the second straight state title victory for Cathedral.

The Irish scored a total of 359 points, 46 points ahead of second place St. Thomas out of Houston.

The victory marks the 33rd state title for Cathedral in the sport of swimming, and the second state title win for Cathedral head coach Calvin Zielsdorf.