Could Americas’ Pitcher Stephen Sepulveda be El Paso’s next baseball superstar?

EL PASO, Texas -- Americas' standout pitcher Stephen Sepulveda committed to play at Division I and Power 5 school Baylor.

"Oh, it's amazing, it's a great feeling," Sepulveda said. "I'm super excited, me and my family, everyone's excited. I've got a great support system here in El Paso so I'm just really looking forward to it."

The senior pitcher now becomes the fourth Trail blazer to commit to play at the Division I level in the past year.

Sepulveda told ABC-7 he chose Baylor because he really likes what the new coaching staff are striving for and he knows he's got the tools with his right arm to "throw a lot of good innings and hopefully win a national championship."

The now trail blazers commitment to the top tier school begs the question - could Sepulveda emulate what El Pasoans like Coronado grad Ivan Melendez (drafted in the 2nd round in the 2022 MLB draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks) and Americas' grad Darell Hernaiz (drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles) have done and he to play professional baseball.

"Those two are like the two guys that I look up to the most," Sepulveda said. "I hope to continue in their footsteps and hopefully make it to pro ball as well."

While the future bear strives to get to the top level like Melendez and Hernaiz, he also hopes his commitment to Baylor motivates and helps other El Paso baseball players.

"There's a bunch of good kids on the come up," Sepulveda said. "I'm trying to inspire as many kids as possible to get to the next level. Ivan Melendez said it best that we live in a city where it's kind of like an island by itself and not a lot of kids get a lot of exposure so I'm hoping to influence and inspire a lot of kids."