High school football in New Mexico gets underway; Centennial upsets #1 ranked Cleveland

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - High School football in New Mexico is officially underway, and we already a major upset involving a team from Las Cruces.

The Centennial Hawks pulled off a monumental upset Friday night as they took down the number one team in the state of New Mexico, Rio Rancho Cleveland.

Cleveland is also the defending state champs, and was a team that hadn't lost a football game since 2019.

Centennial defeated the Cleveland Storm by a final score of 38-35.

The other scores from Friday are below:

Centennial 38 Rio Rancho Cleveland 35

Las Cruces 17 Volcano Vista 34

Albuquerque 22 Organ Mountain 13

Goddard 19 Santa Teresa 3

Cobre 13 Chaparral 6