High school football in New Mexico gets underway; Centennial upsets #1 ranked Cleveland
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - High School football in New Mexico is officially underway, and we already a major upset involving a team from Las Cruces.
The Centennial Hawks pulled off a monumental upset Friday night as they took down the number one team in the state of New Mexico, Rio Rancho Cleveland.
Cleveland is also the defending state champs, and was a team that hadn't lost a football game since 2019.
Centennial defeated the Cleveland Storm by a final score of 38-35.
The other scores from Friday are below:
Centennial 38 Rio Rancho Cleveland 35
Las Cruces 17 Volcano Vista 34
Albuquerque 22 Organ Mountain 13
Goddard 19 Santa Teresa 3
Cobre 13 Chaparral 6