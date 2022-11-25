UTEP move to 5-1 after taking down Texas A&M-CC 72-67

EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP have now won five straight games, including picking up three wins in four days at the Jim Forbes Classic - the last a 72-67 win over Texas A&M-CC.

UTEP at one point got out to a 20 point lead in the second half before the Islanders cut the lead to just 2 with 2:17 left, thanks to offensive turnovers and fouls from the Miners.

UTEP though found a way to win in the end, just like they've done in their last 3 prior contests.

"I think our guys were more comfortable when it was closer than what it was when it was at 20 as crazy as that sounds," Head Coach Joe Golding said post game. "The one thing is their championship grit. You can't recruit that well I guess you can recruit it but can't coach it. Some kids have it, some kids don't and our guys are able to step up and make plays when they need to."

The win came against an Islanders team who returned all five of their starters from their NCAA tournament birth last season.

Jamari Sibley and Tae Hardy both put up 12 points while Shamar Givance, Mario McKinney Jr. and Calvin Solomon scored 8 points.

The Miners now move to 5-1 on the season and have a well deserved rest before they're back in action on Wednesday in the second game of the Battle of I-10, this time at the Pan American Center.