The best El Paso high school football players were drafted ahead of 30th annual all-star game

EL PASO, Texas -- All El Paso high school football teams might be out of the playoffs but that doesn't mean you've seen a lot of the senior class play for the last time.

Sunday saw 90 seniors from high schools all around the city drafted for the 30th annual all-star game.

The Red Storm had the No. 1 pick and selected Texas Tech commit and Parkland wide receiver DJ Crest. While the Blue Thunder selected Franklin's Beau Sparks at No. 2.

The top picks were pretty excited about where they were selected but they were even more excited about playing one last game in front of El Paso.

"It's a great opportunity to play our last game," Crest said. "One more game before we finally take the pads and helmets off before we go to college."

"It feels great, it's good to be able to put this on for the city and it's just even better to play with some of these guys that I've played against, it's just a great feeling," Sparks said.

Swipe through the video player above for the full roster and you can catch the all-stars in action on Sat. Dec. 17 at the SAC. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and you can buy tickets for as little as $6.00 here.