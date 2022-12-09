Messi, Argentina advance to World Cup Semis

LUSAIL, Qatar -- Argentina is advancing to the semifinals of the World Cup after a dramatic win in a penalty shootout against the Netherlands.

Argentina jumped to a 2-0 lead in the second half only to lose their lead to a Dutch goal in the 11th minute of added time to force extra time after a 2-2 draw.

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved the first two Dutch penalties to lead Argentina to a 4-2 win in the shootout.

Argentina will now face Croatia who stunned favorites Brazil earlier. The game will take place on Dec. 13.