NMSU defeat Duquesne 73-60 amid shooting investigation

EL PASO, Texas -- The Aggies continued their three game away stretch against the Duquesne Dukes, as the investigation into players and coaches handling of the shooting involving forward Mike Peake continues.

Both Chi Chi Avery and Issa Muhammad picked up minutes after their one game suspension due to their involvement in the aftermath of the shooting. Meanwhile Anthony Roy is still not traveling with the team due to what the school is citing as personal reasons.

Five players scored in double digits for the Aggies - Muhammad lead the team with 17 points, Deshawndre Washington (16), Xavier Pinson (11), Kyle Feit (11) and DaJuan Quaye Gordon (10).

The game was back and forth for the majority of the first half until the Aggies went on a run which saw them head into the half up 8 points. They'd extend the lead by as much as 15 in the second half and end up winning the game by 13, 73-60.

Defensively, the Aggies held the Dukes to just 32.7% from the field meanwhile the Aggies shot at over 44%.

NMSU move to 5-3 on the season and head back to California for their clash with Saint Mary's on Wednesday.