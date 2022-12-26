Quick Lane Bowl Halftime Update: NMSU leads Bowling Green, 14-0

DETROIT, Michigan - New Mexico State is just two quarters away from winning just their 4th bowl game in program history.

NMSU is facing the Bowling Green Falcons at the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, Michigan.

At the half the Aggies are leading the Falcons, 14-0.

NMSU's defense would make a strong statement in the first possession of the game.

Bowling Green quarterback, Matt McDonald would get intercepted by NMSU linebacker Trevor Brohard.

The Aggies wasted no time cashing in on the interception.

On the ensuing possession NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia would connect with running back Star Thomas on 15-yard touchdown pass.

NMSU would take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

On Bowling Green's second possession of the game, McDonald would be forced to leave the game after taking a late hit out of bounds by an NMSU defensive player.

Bowling Green backup quarterback Camden Orth would play the rest of the first half.

On that second possession for the Falcons, kicker Mason Lawler would miss a 48-yard field goal attempt.

NMSU would then find the end zone again in the second quarter.

Pavia would find Eric Marsh on a 2-yard touchdown pass.

Aggies would extend their lead and go up 14-0.

Later in the second half, Bowling Green would have another shot at a field goal, but once again Lawler wasn't able to connect on a 41-yard field goal attempt.

With time winding down in the second quarter, Pavia would get intercepted by Bowling Green's Chris Bacon.

This is NMSU's 5th bowl game appearance in program history, and just their second appearance in a bowl game in more than 60 years.