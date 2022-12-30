Fans have been tailgating at the Sun Bowl since last night

EL PASO, Texas -- Sun Bowl fans began showing up to tailgate Friday's big game on Thursday night.

One fan who has been camping out in his RV said he's glad the game is back after two years.

"It's huge for us, it's been a yearly thing for our family for some years already, and last year was kind of tough because of Covid, and the year before that we didn't have a game. So something to come back to, for normalcy, is a huge thing for us," said UCLA fan Michael Saldana.