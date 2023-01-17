El Paso Locomotive unveil 2023 preseason schedule

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC unveiled its preseason schedule today, which lines up a series of matches against high-quality opponents in preparation for the 2023 season.

Los Locos will play seven matches across a six-week span, including games against teams in Major League Soccer and rivals in the USL Championship. Preseason is set to conclude a week prior to the start of El Paso’s milestone fifth season in the league.

The full preseason schedule is listed below:

H – January 28 vs El Paso Locomotive U-20

A – February 4 and 5 at Austin FC

H – February 11 vs Barcelona Residency Academy

A – February 14 at Real Salt Lake

A – February 19 at New Mexico United

H – February 25 vs San Antonio FC

H – March 4 vs UDA Soccer

Dates are subject to change. All preseason games will be closed to the public.

The 2023 season is set to begin March 11 when El Paso welcome Sacramento Republic FC to Southwest University Park.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2023 Season are available now! Fans can secure their season tickets online at www.eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets, calling (915) 238-GOAL or texting (915) 666-2005.