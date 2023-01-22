Aggies snap two game losing streak with 58-50 win over Seattle U

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A fourth quarter rampage from Molly Kaiser saw the Aggies knock off the Redhawks 58-50.

The Aggies found themselves up 17 in the first quarter outscoring them 25-10 but the Redhawks battled back getting 24 points to the Aggies 17 in the third and fourth quarter combined.

With Seattle U trailing by just five at the end of the third quarter, the Aggies needed a special performance to hold onto their lead and that came from Kaiser, who scored 11 of her 17 points in the fourth.

The Aggies shot at over 40 percent from the floor which helped see them move to 5-3 in conference play and 10-10 overall as they enter the next leg of the season.

NMSU will be back in action on Thursday Jan. 26 when they host Abilene Christian at 6 p.m. at the Pan Am.