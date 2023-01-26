James Routledge stepping down as Burges football coach

EL PASO, Texas - Burges High School is now in search of a new head football coach.

James Routledge is resigning after 7 seasons at Burges.

ABC-7 was told that Routledge has accepted an assistant athletic director position at the El Paso Independent School District.

Routledge, a 1993 graduate of Burges, took over the program at his alma mater in 2016.

He led the Mustangs to the playoffs in all but one season during his time as head coach.

Burges failed to make the playoffs last season as the Mustangs ended the year with a 3-7 record.

That would turn out to be Routledge's final season at Burges.