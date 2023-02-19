El Paso wrestlers shine at State, while Eastwood girls win co-state title in Class 6A

EL PASO, Texas -- Eight high school wrestlers and one team all secured the top prize at the 2023 UIL State Wrestling Championship.

For the the second time since 2020, the Eastwood girls won a state title. Last time it was when they were in Class 5A. This time around as co-state champs with Allen in Class 6A. Both team ended the competition tied at 67.5 points.

The Troopers were led by Alexis Montes who won the 120-pound title. Montes was just one of eight El Paso high schoolers to win gold at State and one of three girls in Class 6A.

Jubillee Rendon from Franklin won the Class 6A girls 100-pound title. Also in Class 6A Erica Cobos from Americas won the 235-pound title.

On the boys side in Class 6A Eastwood's Trebor Moreno won the 132-pound competition, while Montwood's Gavin Ramos took out the title in the 150 pound event.

In Class 5A, Chapin's Keilani Guillermo won the 132-pound title. She becomes the first girl Husky to ever win at state. Also in Class 5A, Hanks' Judith Sandoval won the 100-pound title and Leilani Sanchez from Andress won the 235-pound event.