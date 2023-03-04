Organ Mountain beat Hobbs 70-56 and become the only Las Cruces area boys team to advance to the State Quarterfinals

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Just one Las Cruces area boys basketball team remains in the playoffs.

After trailing 15-2 early in the contest the Organ Mountain Knights rallied back to beat Hobbs 70-56. Their win in large part thanks to the 31 points from senior Aiden Pacini who left the Organ Mountain gym for the final time Saturday with a win.

The Knights (24-4, 9-1) now advance to the 5A quarterfinals against West Mesa (22-8, 8-2) on Wednesday at 9.45 a.m. at the Pit.

In other boy hoops news, Las Cruces fell 45-43 to Los Lunas and Mesilla Valley lost 69-48, which means the Knights are the only Las Cruces area boys basketball team still alive in the post season.