Big time hoops 11th showcase helps local talent go to the next level

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Big time hoops held their 11th showcase in Las Cruces on Saturday at Las Cruces high school.

Matt Abney the girls basketball coach at Centennial high school started the event 20 years ago as a way to try and help girls get recruited out of high school.

"It's just giving kids in El Paso and New Mexico great opportunities to play at the next level," Abney said. "Come play four games but more importantly get seen by college coaches."

Last year the showcase saw 23 girls get college scholarships.

On Saturday there were 70 players who came from New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas and Mexico and there were 12 college coaches and scouts watching on.

"It's so amazing for these people to come out and help us girls and give El Paso and Las Cruces girls exposure," Amaris Valadez a senior from Franklin high school said.