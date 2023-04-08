Two El Paso soccer teams punch their ticket to the Final Four

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Is it 2019 all over again? Both Bel Air and San Elizario are moving on to the Final Four with wins Saturday in the Elite 8.

For both programs it's their first time in the Final Four since 2019 which is also the same year they both won State. Could history repeat itself?

On Saturday Bel Air beat Midlothian 1-0 thanks to a first half goal from Brandon Carrillo. That win sees the Highlanders move to 27-0-1 on the season.

In the five games in the postseason Bel Air has allowed just the one goal and scored 18 of their own.

Bel Air will play Mission Sharyland who had a 2-1 overtime win on Saturday to punch their ticket to the Final Four. The two will play on Thursday at either 5.30 or 7.30 p.m. CST in one of two semifinals at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.

Meanwhile San Eli beat Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis 3-0 on Saturday.

Goals came from Eduardo Marquez (40th minute), Angel Caro (75th minute) and Kevin Dominguez (77th minute).

The win sees them move to 23-2-1 and 15-1 in district.

Four out of their five games so far in the playoffs have ended in shutouts, with the Eagles outscoring their opponents 19-2.

It is their 4th trip to the State Tournament in eight seasons.

San Eli will play Hidalgo Early College in the final four on Wednesday at either 4.00 or 6.30 p.m. CST in one of two semifinals at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.