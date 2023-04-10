Burges hand the sombrero to Bernie Luna

EL PASO, Texas -- On Monday in front of a packed auditorium, Bernie Luna appeared through a smoke machine wearing a giant sombrero. If it wasn't obvious, Luna was officially named the new head football coach of the Mustangs.

Luna has been with the Mustangs for eight years as a defensive coordinator and this is his first ever head coaching job, something he has been waiting for.

"It means a lot to me, this was a goal to reach," Luna said. "I saw myself as a leader, I saw myself as a head coach one day and I'm just glad it's here today."

The opportunity came after James Routledge stepped down back in January to become an assistant athletic director for EPISD.

Seven of Luna's eight years as DC of the Mustangs were under Routledge.

"I'm not one to move around schools a lot, I like to make places my home and Burges has been my home and I'm glad to be part of it and extend my year here," Luna said.

In those seven years Burges had five winning seasons and three district titles but they are coming off a lackluster 2022 which saw them finish 3-7, 1-4.

Luna describes himself as high energy and is ready to instill that in the team.

"I always have a saying that everybody's on my time," Luna said. "We only play at one speed and that's full speed, it's just my mentality and that's how i've always been."