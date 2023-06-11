El Pasoan Ivan Melendez is on a rampage in the Minors

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Coronado grad Ivan Melendez is known as the 'hispanic titanic', in large because he hits home run after home run.

Last year he broke Texas' single-season home run record, wont the Golden Spikes Award and then got drafted No. 43 overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He started playing in the Minors last season but this is his first full season at the pro level.

A few months in, we breakdown how it's going so far.

The D-Backs No. 8 prospect joined their High A team on April 13th, a bit after the season started due to a sore left hand. He played seven games in April and it looked like he was struggling. He had 2 hits of 22 at bats, was struck out 10 times and his batting average dipped below .100.

On April 21st he got hit by a pitch. That saw him go on the injured list and not return until May 3rd.

The Hops have reported at that time Melendez changed his walkup song and took a new video board photo to mix things up.

In May he played in 22 games and started showing everyone exactly why he was drafted by the D-Backs in the 2nd round of the Draft. He went on a 17-game hit streak, which set a new record for the Hops, he had seven home runs and 20 RBIs. His batting average skyrockets to .264 but he still did get struck out 32 times.

Before Sunday's game, in June Melendez had a hit in six out of seven games played, four home runs, 9 RBIs, his batting average improved to .274. The Hispanic Titanic was also struck out 12 times in his seven games played.

There's no question Melendez can hit. His home run on Saturday night went for 470ft. When you compare the distance to the longest home runs in the MLB this season, Melendez would be tied 7th. Of course he's hitting against Minor League pitchers, but it's still something to take notice of and so are the rest of his statistics so far this season.