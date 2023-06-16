UTEP Football brings three players ‘home’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 71 days out from the start of the UTEP football season and the Miners offense went up another gear - bringing in three players all with ties to the Borderland.

ABC-7 learned Friday both Aaron Dumas and Tyrin Smith have been working out with the team, while Yamil 'Yamo' Oaxaca announced on his twitter that he will play at UTEP this season.

Aaron Dumas:

Dumas was a star running back for Americas high school. In his three games in his senior shortened pandemic season he gained 567 yards on 91 carries with 6 touchdowns. In his junior year he rushed for 3,184 yards and 36 touchdowns.

The Americas grad played his first season of college football with New Mexico where he led the Lobos in rushing with 658 yards on 136 carries across 11 games. He became the first freshman to lead the Lobos in rushing since 2002.

Dumas then committed to Washington for the 2022 season but redshirted the year and now he will return to his hometown and play for UTEP.

Tyrin Smith:

Smith was UTEPs leading receiver in 2022, catching 71 passes for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns. He entered the transfer portal for the second straight year on January 16th. On January 22nd he committed to Texas A&M.

During spring practice there was a lot of talk that Smith might return to UTEP for the 2023 season after all and now it's official.

Yamil 'Yamo' Oaxaca:

The 6-foot-1 wide receiver starred for Montwood during his high school career earned his First Team All-District and two-time All-City wide receiver.

Oaxaca committed to play at UT Permian Basin where he redshirted his freshman year. The Montwood grad will now return to his hometown to play for UTEP.

UTEP begins the 2023 season on the road on August 26th at Jacksonville State.