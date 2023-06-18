El Pasoan Ivan Melendez goes yard, yet again

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Sunday, El Pasoan Ivan Melendez hit his 12th home run of the season for the Diamondbacks High A team, the Hillsboro Hops.

The solo home run came in the top of the 4th inning against the Vancouver Canadians and was the only run scored by the Hops in their 5-1 loss.

The homer goes down as his 41st hit of the season and his 13th in the 13 games he has played in June. It also marks his 5th home run in the month of June.

In the Coronado grads 50 at bats in June, Melendez has been struck out 22 times. His batting average has dropped to .260, from .310 at the end of May.