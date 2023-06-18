Ricardo Pepi named player of the season at FC Groningen

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- San Eli native Ricardo Pepi was named player of the season at FC Groningen.

"I know it's a rough season for all of us of course but you know you guys have helped me become a better person and player," Pepi said to his teammates when he was presented the award. "You guys are like brothers to me."

Pepi was involved in 15 of Groningen's 31 goals over the course of the season - scoring 12 himself and assisting in another three.

The El Pasoan joined the Dutch side on loan in August of 2022 from German side FC Augsburg.

The now 20-year old was struggling at Augsburg after signing a record setting $20 million deal in January of 2022. Pepi had played just 93 minutes in 16 appearances and hadn't scored in the Bundesliga.

"I think it was an important step because I was coming from a point in my career where I wasn't really playing, I wasn't getting minutes and then all of a sudden this opportunity to come to Groningen presents to me," Pepi said. "It's an opportunity I won't forget. It brought me back to life and gave me opportunities to get new ones so I think it was a very important step in my life and I'm glad I took the step."

Pepi has still not made a decision about his future but it looks promising that he will stay in the Dutch league and join either Feyenoord or PSV - the two top teams in Eredivisie League.

Right now Pepi is playing with USMNT in the CONCACAF Nations League. On Thursday he scored his 7th international game and his first ever against Mexico.