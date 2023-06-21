Former El Paso Locomotive FC Superstar Diego Luna snags his first MLS Goal

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KVIA) -- The Moon (boy) shined bright in St. Louis Wednesday Night.

Former El Paso Locomotive FC superstar Diego Luna netted his first MLS goal in Real Salt Lakes' 3-1 win over St. Louis.

The 19-year-old midfielder was signed by RSL in June of 2022 on a then-record setting USL transfer fee.

Luna found the back of the net in the 19th minute of the match. It's something many expected would come sooner in his time at the MLS level. Postgame he gave a lot of credit to his time in the United States U-20 team at the World Cup.

"Given the opportunity and doing my thing out there I think the confidence came back and I'm feeling good. After a well performance at the World Cup coming back and bringing it and doing it for Real Salt Lake I think is what we all needed. I'm glad to be able to do that and continue that, it's just the beginning.

Luna scored 14 goals during his time with the Locos.