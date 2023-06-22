Field is Set for the Sun Bowl Invitational

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sun Bowl Invitational has its teams.

UTEP, Wyoming, Norfolk State and South Dakota State will make up the field, a source confirmed to ABC-7 Thursday. Rocco Miller was the first to report the news.

The Miners will look to win their first Sun Bowl Invitational since 2019.

The first day of the tournament will se UTEP play Norfolk State and Wyoming play South Dakota State. The winners of each game will play for the title the following day, while the losers will play for third and fourth place.

The Sun Bowl Invitational will be held in the Don Haskins Center from Dec. 20th - 21st.

This is the third piece of scheduling news in regards to the Miners 2023-24 season. UTEP will also compete in the SoCal Challenge in November and play at Oregon.