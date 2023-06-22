It’s NBA Draft Day: Two former Borderland Stars have a chance of hearing their name called

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Draft day is upon us and while the No. 1 pick is all but locked up by Victor Wembanyama the rest of the field is pretty open.

Maybe, just maybe, you'll hear some familiar names called. Neither Souley Boum or Sir Jabari Rice spent last season here in the Borderland but both are household names.

Boum played three seasons at UTEP. He scored more than 1,000 points for the Miners before transferring to Xavier this past season.

Rice played four seasons and 111 games for the Aggies. He helped lead them to a win over UConn in the first round of the NCAA tournament in 2022. Rice then spent his last year of eligibility with Texas.

Both players worked out with the Portland Trail Blazers. Boum also worked out with the Golden State Warriors. While Rice also worked out with the Brooklyn Nets, the New York Knicks and it looks like the OKC Thunder too. He also got an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine after playing in the NBA G-League Combine.

While Boum and Rice have a chance of hearing their name called, it probably won't come until later in the draft, if at all.

If they don't grab one of the 58 spots on Thursday, they most likely will receive invites to the NBA Summer League in July.

The Draft starts at 6 p.m. MT on ABC.