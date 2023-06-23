Report: Ricardo Pepi has found a new home

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- San Elizario native Ricardo Pepi will stay in the Netherlands and join PSV Eindhoven.

According to Italian football reporter, Fabrizio Romano, the 20-year-old El Pasoan has agreed to a multi-year deal with the club that finished second overall in the Eredivisie League.

Pepi has spent this last season on loan from German side FC Augsburg with FC Groningen.

The striker had a phenomenal season where he was involved in 15 of Groningen's 31 goals over the course of the season - scoring 12 himself and assisting in another three.

Pepi was reportedly also in talks with Feyenoord who won the Eredivisie League this past season but ultimately decided to go with PSV.

Romano is reporting that Augsburg and PSV are preparing the final details of the deal.