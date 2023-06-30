Jones Brothers and George Hill team up to give back to the El Paso Community

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Aaron and Alvin Jones have made sure to make the most of their time in the Sun City - visiting hospitals on Thursday, bringing in stars for a charity softball game and then on Friday hosting a summer football camp, while their friend and NBA star George Hill held a summer basketball camp.

Hundreds of campers got the chance to get up close and personal with El Pasoan and Green Bay Packers star running back Aaron Jones as he, his brother Alvin and several other current and former pro athletes held the 6th annual A&A All The Way Foundation Summer football camp.

"I like to bring these players in so the kids can see it's attainable, they're no different from me, that's why I come back," Aaron Jones said. "If I made it from here you can make it from here. If that's your goal, I'm your resource and I want to help you."

Meanwhile also going on at Burges High School simultaneously, 15 year NBA Veteran George Hill hosted a summer basketball camp for the first time in El Paso.

"This is one of the border towns I never got to do a camp at, so I told my friend at the start of summer I wanted to do one in El Paso," Hill said. " Our children and our youth are our future right now and at the same time I didn't have anybody that I looked up to on TV from my neighborhood or community that would come and give back like that. So to give back and show these kids that's what it's about, to make it the highest level possible but never forget where you come from."

The Jones Brothers plan on hosting another football camp again next year and Hill has guaranteed he'll be back too.