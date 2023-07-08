Skip to Content
FC Juárez start the season undefeated after 1-1 draw with Tigres UANL

Published 11:40 PM

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- FC Juárez drew 1-1 with Tigres UANL on Saturday at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez stadium.

The Bravos found themselves down 1-0 after a goal in the 38th minute from Luis Enrique Quiñones. But just like their 2-1 win over Club América last week, the Bravos came back.

In the 77th minute Amaury Gabriel Escoto Ruiz found the equalizer.

Two games into the season and the Bravos are undefeated and sit in third place in the Liga MX standings.

This was the Bravos first game of the season.

On Sunday, July 16, the Bravos play at Toluca at 12 p.m. MT.

