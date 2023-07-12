Still off track; El Paso Locomotive FC fall to San Antonio FC, 2-1

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC (West-3, 9-5-4, 31 points) fell 1-2 to San Antonio FC Saturday night at Southwest University Park.

“At the end of the day, they scored two goals, and we scored one,” Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut said. “We need to look in the mirror. We’re not scoring as often as we should.”

Deadlocked until the 28′, midfielder Eric Calvillo would win a penalty after being fouled in the box by San Antonio’s Jacori Hayes.

Calvillo stepped up to the spot and sent goalkeeper Jordan Farr flying the other way to record his first goal of the 2023 season, which he dedicated to his one-month-old son, Enzo, who was in attendance.

“This moment was a big moment for me,” Calvillo said. “I had confidence in myself, and the boys had my back because they let me take it. They have confidence in me to let me step up and do what I wanted to, [which was to] put it in the back of the net.”

Unfortunately, San Antonio would find the back of the net twice unanswered in the second half to eventually hold on to the lead, taking all three points.

El Paso Locomotive return to Southwest University Park on Saturday night to take on Rio Grande Valley FC at 7:30 p.m. MT.

FORECAST: 97ºF, clear skies

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP 1 – Eric Calvillo (Penalty Kick) 29′

SA 1 – Rida Zouhir (Tani Oluwaseyi) 58′

SA 2 – Rida Zouhir (Shannon Gomez) 62′

LINEUPS

ELP – (4-4-2) Benny Diaz, Bence Pavkovics, Erik McCue, Eder Borelli – C, Marc Navarro (Miles Lyons), Nick Hinds (Emmanuel Sonupe), Eric Calvillo, Liam Rose (Louis Herrera), Aaron Gomez (Petar Petrovic), Denys Kostyshyn, Luis Solignac

Subs Not Used: Javier Garcia, Diego Abarca, Chris Garcia

SA – (3-4-3) Jordan Farr, Shannon Gomez, Mitchell Taintor, Fabien Garcia, Lamar Batista, Ismaila Jome (Connor Maloney), Jacori Hayes, Justin Dhillon (Ignacio Bailone), Rida Zouhir (Carter Manley), Jorge Hernandez, Tani Oluwaseyi

Subs Not Used: Carlos Mercado, Mohammed Abu, PC, Niko Hansen

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Denys Kostyshyn (Yellow) 38′, Nick Hinds (Yellow) 59′, Eder Borelli (Yellow) 85′, Miles Lyons (Yellow) 90+6′, Louis Herrera (Yellow) 90+6′, Eric Calvillo (Yellow) 90+6′

SA – Lamar Batista (Yellow) 80′, (Red) 90+4′, Jorge Hernandez (Yellow) 90+6′, Rida Zouhir (Yellow) 90+6′, Tani Oluwaseyi (Yellow) 90+6′

MATCH STATS: ELP | SA

GOALS: 1|2

ASSISTS: 0|2

POSS. %: 59|42

SHOTS: 12|12

SHOTS ON GOAL: 4|5

SAVES: 3|3

FOULS: 12|12

OFFSIDES: 0|2

CORNERS: 7|4

UP NEXT: Saturday, July 15 vs Rio Grande Valley FC. Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park. El Paso Locomotive FC play Rio Grande Valley FC for the first time this season in a consecutive Copa Tejas matchup.