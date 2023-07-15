Skip to Content
San Eli native Ricardo Pepi scores on debut with PSV in preseason friendly

PSV
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ricardo Pepi and goals are almost synonymous with each other at this point and the San Eli native proved that yet again on Saturday morning.

In a preseason friendly with Blau-Weiss Linz where PSV won 2-1, Pepi netted his first goal with his new team.

The striker only officially signed with PSV eight days ago and already is cementing his spot in the side.

The goal came in the 16th minute of the match. Pepi found himself one-on-one with a defender, took him outside of the box and then fired a shot at goal that went straight past the keeper.

It's a good start for Pepi in this new chapter of his career.

Rachel Phillips

Rachel Phillips is the weekend sports anchor and reporter

